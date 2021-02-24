Flipkart deploys 25,000 EVs in supply chain, ties up with Hero, Mahindra, Piaggio

New Delhi: Walmart-owned Flipkart on Wednesday (February 24) said it will deploy more than 25,000 EVs in its supply chain to completely transition to electric mobility by 2030.

The company has partnered with key players including Hero Electric, Mahindra Electric and Piaggio to procure electric vehicles(EVs) through logistics partners for specific vehicles to be deployed for its first and last-mile delivery fleet across the country.

This is in line with Flipkart's public commitment to transition to EVs across its city logistics fleet and help set up charging infrastructure around delivery hubs and offices to fast-track the adoption of such vehicles in India, a statement said.

In August last year, Flipkart had said it will transition completely to the usage of EVs by 2030 as part of its sustainability efforts and had announced joining the Climate Group's global electric mobility initiative, EV100.

Flipkart has already started piloting and deploying 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler EVs in multiple locations for delivery across the country, including in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Guwahati and Pune, among others.

Flipkart's electric fleet will include 2-wheeler, 3-wheeler, and 4-wheeler vehicles designed and assembled in India, helping boost local innovation and the economy, the statement said.

The company said it will also place requirements in service contracts, install charging infrastructure close to its 1,400 supply chain facilities, conduct awareness programmes, and encourage delivery executives to use EVs.

"Electric mobility can benefit multiple ecosystem stakeholders, not just in e-commerce but in many other industries. Electrification of the logistics fleet is a key part of Flipkart's larger sustainability goal," Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice President Ekart and Marketplace at Flipkart, said.

He added that the company will collaborate and work with local players to procure and deploy EVs while supporting the required infrastructure growth.

Ekart is the logistics unit of Flipkart.

"We understand the relevance of electric mobility in achieving both business and sustainability goals and are committed to paving the way for greater adoption of EVs across the country," he said.

Flipkart has, over the past year, working towards creating a network of ecosystem partners across charging providers, skill development agencies, aggregators and OEMs (original equipment manufacturers).

The Nyx series of Hero Electric, India's largest electric two-wheeler company, have already been deployed through Flipkart's logistics deployment partner in multiple cities, including Kolkata, Guwahati and Bhubaneswar.

"Hero Electric is committed to its mission of 'No Emission', and over the last few months, we have been successful in transforming the last mile delivery solutions from ICE (internal combustion engines) to EVs," Sohinder Gill, CEO of Hero Electric, said.

He added that the partnership with Flipkart is a game-changer and will encourage the e-commerce industry to actively adopt EVs.

Flipkart rival, Amazon on Tuesday announced a partnership with Mahindra Electric under which it has deployed the latter's EVs in its delivery network.

