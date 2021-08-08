हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mahindra XUV 700

Gifts raining for golden boy! Anand Mahindra promises to gift XUV 700 model to Neeraj Chopra

The star athlete from Panipat district in Haryana created history after he clinched the gold in javelin throw with an attempt of 87.58 metres, becoming only the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics.

Gifts raining for golden boy! Anand Mahindra promises to gift XUV 700 model to Neeraj Chopra

Gifts are raining for the golden boy of India who made India proud in the Tokyo Olympics. Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal in javelin throw on August 7.

The first one from the Indian corporate world to make an announcement in this regard was Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra.

In reply to a tweet, Mahindra said: "Yes indeed. It will be my personal privilege & honour to gift our Golden Athlete an XUV 7OO @rajesh664 @vijaynakra. Keep one ready for him please."
The XUV 700 is yet to be launched by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

In reply to another tweet that said: "Why one for him, would say the first one for him," Mahindra said: "We hear you."

Mahindra also tweeted: "The Javelin throw is arguably the most frequently used image for commemorative coins. We need to have one officially released depicting #NeerajChopra. @narendramodi @ianuragthakur."

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has also announced a cash reward of Rs 6 crore and a government job for Chopra.

The star athlete from Panipat district in Haryana created history after he clinched the gold in javelin throw with an attempt of 87.58 metres, becoming only the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics.

The upcoming Mahindra XUV 700 will come with both petrol and diesel engine options. The 2.2 petrol option has a maximum output of 200bhp and the 2.2-litre mHawk engine will produce 185 bhp. Both the engine options will have a manual and automatic gearbox.

The XUV 700 is going to compete with the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus.

In terms of features,  the vehicle will be equipped with a vertical grille design that goes beyond the headlamp setup. Mahindra has come up with a new closed bracket design on the headlamps that sport LED DRL lamps flowing downwards.
 

