Good news for Maruti Suzuki car owners! Free service, warranty timelines extended

The extension will only be applicable to vehicles whose free service and warranty period expired between March 15, 2021, to June 30, 2021, the auto major said in a statement.

Good news for Maruti Suzuki car owners! Free service, warranty timelines extended

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday said it has extended free service, warranty, and extended warranty timelines for its customers.

The extension will only be applicable to vehicles whose free service and warranty period expired between March 15, 2021, to June 30, 2021, the auto major said in a statement.

The timelines would be extended up to July 31, 2021, it added.

"This is being done to offer convenience to our customers, as they are facing the restricted movement in current pandemic times. Now, customers can avail these services at their convenience, as lockdown eases," MSI Senior Executive Director (Service) Partho Banerjee noted.

The company's workshops are following all safety SOPs as mandated by the government, he added. Also Read: Exclusive: Domestic airlines suggest Aviation Ministry allow passengers to take flights with COVID vaccine certificates

"In addition, for those who cannot visit the workshops, we have a complimentary vehicle pick and drop facility as well," Banerjee said. Also Read: Delhi’s Apollo hospital begins administering Sputnik V vaccine, beneficiaries can register through CoWin app

 

