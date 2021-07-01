हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hungama 2

Hungama 2 Trailer: Shilpa Shetty makes a comeback after 14 years opposite Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jaaferi

Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 promises riots of laughter with fabulous comedy actors like Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Johny Lever.

Hungama 2 Trailer: Shilpa Shetty makes a comeback after 14 years opposite Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jaaferi

New Delhi: Sequel of the hit 2003 comedy film Hungama is all set to entertain audiences and will release on Disney plus Hotstar on July 23.

Today, the trailer of the film was launched, which promises a confusing love triangle like it's sequel. Actor Paresh Rawal reprised his role as Radheshyam and actress Shilpa Shetty, will play his hot young wife. The actress will be seen in a movie after 14 years of sabbatical. She was last seen in Apne (2007). Comedian Javed Jaffery’s son Meezaan Jaffrey will be seen as a young guy, who Paresh Rawal’s character will doubt of having an affair with his wife.

Director Priyadarshan’s latest film also has a remixed version of the hit 90s song Chura Ke Dil Mera Goriya Chali from Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar's starrer Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

Check out the trailer of the film:

Shilpa Shetty also shared the news of the trailer launch on her twitter handle. “Khatam hua aapka aur mera intezaar, Hungama 2 ka trailer lekar, laut aayi hoon main after 14 saal! It's double the fun, double the madness, double the hungama to tickle your funny bones! Streaming from 23rd July,” wrote the actress.

The 2003 film starred Akshay Khanna, Rimi Sen, Aftab Shivdesani, Rajpal Yadav, Shakti Kapoor, Shoma Anand apart from Paresh Rawal.

