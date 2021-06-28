हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Elon Musk

Happy Birthday Elon Musk! ‘Dogefather’ trends on Twitter as Musk turns 50: Take a look at unknown facts about Tesla CEO

He was even called ‘Dogefather’ of the crypto world on Father’s Day 2021. Now on Musk’s birthday today, this particular word started trending on Twitter as people started wishing him on his 50th birthday.

Happy Birthday Elon Musk! ‘Dogefather’ trends on Twitter as Musk turns 50: Take a look at unknown facts about Tesla CEO

Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX CEO turns 50 today. He is considered the king of memes as Twitteratis follow him for his love of bizarre memes, cars, Mars exploration plans, and more. His tweets on cryptocurrencies like ‘Dogecoin’ have made him quite famous on the internet.

He was even called ‘Dogefather’ of the crypto world on Father’s Day 2021. Now on Musk’s birthday today, this particular word started trending on Twitter as people started wishing him on his 50th birthday.

Earlier, Musk triggered a surge in Dogecoin`s price with a single word tweet "doge." Dogecoin, which started as a joke or an Internet parody based on a viral dog meme, had earlier skyrocketed to 800%.

Let’s explore some of the unknown facts about Elon Musk.

1. At the age of 12, Elon Musk Musk wrote a computer code and made a video game called Blastar, which was sold for a whopping $500 to PC and Office Technology magazine.

2.Before Tesla, Musk and his brother launched a company called Zip2 in 1995. This company gave licensed online city guide software to newspapers

3.When it comes to the name ‘Tesla’, Musk had earlier revealed that he would have named the company Faraday if they couldn’t secure the rights to Tesla.

4. Elon Musk founded and co-founded several companies, including Zip2, PayPal (X.com), The Musk Foundation, SpaceX, Tesla, SolarCity, OpenAI, Neuralink, The Boring Company, and Thud.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Elon MuskTesla CEOElon Musk birthdayDogefatherDogecoin
Next
Story

Mandatory installation of front seat airbags in existing cars deferred till Dec 31

Must Watch

PT11M41S

J&K: Terrorists fired indiscriminately by entering the house on the former SPO of Awantipora