Happy Birthday Elon Musk! ‘Dogefather’ trends on Twitter as Musk turns 50: Take a look at unknown facts about Tesla CEO

Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX CEO turns 50 today. He is considered the king of memes as Twitteratis follow him for his love of bizarre memes, cars, Mars exploration plans, and more. His tweets on cryptocurrencies like ‘Dogecoin’ have made him quite famous on the internet.

He was even called ‘Dogefather’ of the crypto world on Father’s Day 2021. Now on Musk’s birthday today, this particular word started trending on Twitter as people started wishing him on his 50th birthday.

Earlier, Musk triggered a surge in Dogecoin`s price with a single word tweet "doge." Dogecoin, which started as a joke or an Internet parody based on a viral dog meme, had earlier skyrocketed to 800%.

Let’s explore some of the unknown facts about Elon Musk.

1. At the age of 12, Elon Musk Musk wrote a computer code and made a video game called Blastar, which was sold for a whopping $500 to PC and Office Technology magazine.

2.Before Tesla, Musk and his brother launched a company called Zip2 in 1995. This company gave licensed online city guide software to newspapers

3.When it comes to the name ‘Tesla’, Musk had earlier revealed that he would have named the company Faraday if they couldn’t secure the rights to Tesla.

4. Elon Musk founded and co-founded several companies, including Zip2, PayPal (X.com), The Musk Foundation, SpaceX, Tesla, SolarCity, OpenAI, Neuralink, The Boring Company, and Thud.

