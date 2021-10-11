Hero's Dhamaka festive offer: Get benefits upto Rs 12,500 on buying motorcycles

New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp is offering dhamaka festive offers for customers this season, giving them cash discount, suitable down payments, lower interest rates, loyalty bonus to name a few.

Buyers can get benefits upto Rs 12,500 on buying Hero motorcycles. Here are the details of the Hero festive offer:

- Benefits upto Rs 12,500 on buying motorcycles

- Down payment starting as low as Rs 6,999

- Interest rates as low as Rs 5.55 percent

- Exchange loyalty bonus: Rs 5,000

- Cash discount: Rs 2100

- Card offers: Instant benefit of Rs 7500

Finance benefits suiting your needs

- No hypothecation

- Zero cost EMI

- Kisan EMI

- Cash EMI

IF you enrol for hero good life, you can avail benefits upto Rs 6500

A few days ago, Honda announced ‘The Great Honda Fest’ for its customers across India at the onset of the auspicious period of ‘Navratri’. During these festive promotions, customer can avail a host of attractive offers while purchasing their favourite Honda car across all authorised Honda dealerships till October 31, 2021.

Honda is offering benefits upto Rs 53,000 discount on Honda City, Jazz, WR-V and Amaze.

