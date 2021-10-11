हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hero MotoCorp

Hero's Dhamaka festive offer: Get benefits upto Rs 12,500 on buying motorcycles

Buyers can get benefits upto Rs 12,500 on buying Hero motorcycles. Check the details of the Hero festive offer.

Hero&#039;s Dhamaka festive offer: Get benefits upto Rs 12,500 on buying motorcycles

New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp is offering dhamaka festive offers for customers this season, giving them cash discount, suitable down payments, lower interest rates, loyalty bonus to name a few.

Buyers can get benefits upto Rs 12,500 on buying Hero motorcycles. Here are the details of the Hero festive offer:

- Benefits upto Rs 12,500 on buying motorcycles
- Down payment starting as low as Rs 6,999
- Interest rates as low as Rs 5.55 percent
- Exchange loyalty bonus: Rs 5,000
- Cash discount: Rs 2100
- Card offers: Instant benefit of Rs 7500

Finance benefits suiting your needs

- No hypothecation

- Zero cost EMI

- Kisan EMI

- Cash EMI

IF you enrol for hero good life, you can avail benefits upto Rs 6500

A few days ago, Honda announced ‘The Great Honda Fest’ for its customers across India at the onset of the auspicious period of ‘Navratri’. During these festive promotions, customer can avail a host of attractive offers while purchasing their favourite Honda car across all authorised Honda dealerships till October 31, 2021. 

Honda is offering benefits upto Rs 53,000 discount on Honda City, Jazz, WR-V and Amaze.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hero MotoCorphero
Next
Story

Booking Mahindra XUV700? Think again as waiting period could cross 1 year

Must Watch

Uttar Pradesh: No holiday for policemen till October 18
PT6M3S

Uttar Pradesh: No holiday for policemen till October 18