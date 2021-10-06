हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Honda City

Honda's bumper Navratri offer! Get upto Rs 53,000 discount on Honda City, Jazz, WR-V and Amaze

New Delhi: Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), on Wednesday rolled out its festive offers under ‘The Great Honda Fest’ for its customers across India at the onset of the auspicious period of ‘Navratri’. During these festive promotions, customer can avail a host of attractive offers while purchasing their favourite Honda car across all authorised Honda dealerships till October 31, 2021. 

These special offers for customers will be in form of Cash Discounts, Accessories, Loyalty bonus and special Exchange benefits. The company has also tied up with 17 banks and financial institutions to assist the customers by offering them over 50 attractive and affordable finance schemes for on-road financing with low Rate of Interest, low EMI packages, special moratorium schemes and long tenure loans. (Also read: Honda Amaze 2021 with 1.2L i-VTEC petrol, 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine launched in India)

Here are the details of Honda's Navratri offer

5th Generation Honda City

Discount Upto Rs 53,500

4th Generation Honda City

Discount Upto Rs 22,000

New Honda Amaze

Discount Upto Rs 18,000

New Honda WR-V

Discount Upto Rs 40,100

New Honda Jazz

Discount Upto Rs 45,900

Commenting on the offers, Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Festivals give us a reason to celebrate and always have a special place in our lives. This festive season we are delighted to provide exciting offers and promotions for our entire Honda product line to make car purchase more rewarding bringing the much-needed joy during these times.” He further added, “The improvement in consumer sentiment and the current sales momentum have proven that there is a good demand for our products in the market. We are hopeful that festive fervor will give the necessary boost to the overall auto industry.”

