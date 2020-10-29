High-security registration plates online booking from November 1, customers to get SMS updates: 10 easy steps on how to apply

New Delhi: The Delhi government will resume the online booking for high-security registration plates and colour-coded stickers from November 1 on a trial basis in a few areas of the national capital.

In the new version of the website, which will be available for public from November 1, a single website URL, through SIAM, will be available for booking HSRP and colour coded stickers.

NIC will facilitate technical support for the website. After booking of HSRP or Colour- Coded Sticker, consumers will get a real-time update of each stage of the processing, through SMS. The customer will be notified of the same at least 2 days prior to the date of appointment so that there is no delay in delivery. The website will also enable the customer to avail for the facility of Home delivery of the plate.

Here is how to apply for High-security registration plates and colour-coded stickers online

For High security number plate, user needs to visit bookmyhsrp.com/index.aspx for registration.



Now users will have to choose between the option of private and public transport.



The owner will further have to mark the fuel type- petrol, diesel, CNG, electric, CNG cum petro and proceed with marking the vehicle category.



Now in the vehicle category, you will have to choose options like car, scooter, motorcycle, auto etc.



The car owner will also have to fill the brand details of their vehicle.



Now you will have to choose options for states, after which you will see dealer details.



Now users will be asked to fill in their mobile number and press submit. The website says it will inform the users over SMS when the appointment system is available.

The previous process was similar to the one mentioned above. After providing the details of the state, users were to go for the following process:



The vehicle information to be filled during the process includes the registration number, registration date, engine number, chassis number.



Now a new window will open, where you will have to fill in your personal details that includes his/her personal details like mobile number, address.



Now you will have to feed in the details of booking of the vehicle like the day, time etc.



Once you finish all the details, you will proceed to payment. On completing the process an OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number and the process will be generated.

Meanwhile, HSRP manufacturer Rosmerta confirmed that booking for high-security registration plates will begin from November 1 and installation will start from November 7, adding "Customers will be sent a message by the automobile dealers when the number plate will be ready."

The vehicle owners booking high-security registration plates online will reportedly get a receipt so that they are not punished if there is a drive by the Transport Department to challan violators.

The Transport department has stopped the online booking after receiving complaints from vehicle owners over delays and problems in logging in.

Notably, the vehicles registered after April 2019 now come equipped with the HSRP and the stickers. There are around 30 lakh vehicles registered in Delhi that have to get HSRPs and the stickers.