Honda Motorcycle

HMSI launches CB300R 286-cc bike in India at Rs 2.41 lakh

The deliveries of CB300R will begin from third week of March.

New Delhi: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) launched  286-cc CB300R bike in India at Rs 2.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

The deliveries of CB300R will begin from third week of March, HMSI said in a statement.

The middle-weight motorcycle in the company's second Neo Sports Cafe offering, comes with 4-valve liquid cooled single cylinder engine with PGM-FI technology.

“The blacked-out hardware - the engine and casings announce its aggressive character. Adding a sharp contrast to this are the brushed aluminum radiator shroud, premium finish parts of steel tabular frame and contrasting black with chrome underslung dual chamber exhaust that sweeps up on the rear,” the company said.

HMSI said, the combination of torque output and lightest weight in 300cc segment allows CB300R to gain the best in class Torque-to-Weight ratio.

The front 37.6 cm3 hub less floating disc and 30.0 cm3 rear floating disc are modulated by 2 channel ABS which works on Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU).

The IMU action gives the uniform front to rear distribution of ABS operation and maintains stability of vehicle even during sudden brake application, the company said.

The bike has full LED lights including indicators with, LCD instrument display and rubber-mounted steel handlebar.

 

