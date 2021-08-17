Honda Amaze 2021 launching in India tomorrow – Check booking amount and 5 steps to pre-book the car

New Delhi: Honda Cars India has announced that it has commenced production of New Amaze 2021 while making it official that the Sedan will be launched on August 18.

(Also read: Maruti's 4 best-selling cars launching soon in a new avatar –Details here)

The company has also started the pre-launch bookings of the new Amaze, wherein interested customers can book the car online at ‘Honda from Home’ platform on HCIL website or at all authorized Honda dealerships across the country. (Also read --Honda Amaze 2021 teaser images released ahead of its launch on August 18: In Pics)

The online booking amount is Rs. 5 000, and this amount is 100% refundable on cancellation. The platform provides multiple payment options to customers like - Credit Card / Debit Card, Net Banking, Paytm wallet,UPI (Universal Personal Interface).

Customers can book the Amaze in five steps online. Visit Honda's official website.

Select your name, contact details and get an OTP on your mobile and press Book Now option.

Select the model, variant and colour.

Choose the city and dealership from where you will purchase the car.

Share address and PAN details.

Make the required payment.

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of premium cars in India has commenced the mass production and despatches of its popular family sedan New Honda Amaze from its manufacturing plant in Tapukara, Rajasthan, a company statement said.

Honda Amaze, currently in its 2nd Generation, is Honda’s largest selling model and enjoys a diverse customer base in India. It is a contemporary and premium model offering ‘One Class Above Sedan experience’ with its bold design, sophisticated & spacious interiors, outstanding driving performance, advanced features, and safety technologies. The Honda Amaze is powered by 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine and 1.2L i-VTEC petrol engine available in Manual and CVT versions for both fuel options.

The company’s product range include Honda Jazz, Honda Amaze, Honda WR-V, and Honda City.

Live TV

#mute