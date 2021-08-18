Honda Amaze 2021 with 1.2L i-VTEC petrol, 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine launched in India

New Delhi: Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) on Wednesday launched the New Amaze with enhanced looks, premium exteriors styling and plush interiors. The premium family sedan is available in Manual as well as CVT transmission in both Petrol & Diesel engines. A brand new colour Meteoroid Grey Metallic has been added in the range.

Prices for complete range of Honda Amaze (ex-showroom Delhi)

The New Amaze’s exterior changes include Sleek Solid Wing Face Front Grille with Fine Chrome Moulding Lines offering strong and sophisticated impression, modern & stylish advanced LED Projector Headlamps with integrated signature LED DRLs, New Advanced LED Front Fog lamps with sleek chrome garnish and a Redesigned front bumper lower grille for wider appearance. The newly designed headlamps along with front fog lamps provide a homogenous design appeal to the front of the car when lit up at night.

The new and distinct Premium C-Shaped LED Rear Combination Lamps with unique signature red luminescence and redesigned Rear Bumper with Premium Chrome Garnish & Reflectors gives a stunning appearance to the rear of the New Amaze. The refreshed model also gets New Diamond-cut two-tone multi-spoke R15 Alloy wheels and New Chrome Door handles with touch sensor based smart entry system that enhances the overall exterior appeal of the car.

The cabin of the New Amaze offers a delightful play of plush interiors with Satin Silver Ornamentation on Dashboard and Door trims, Satin Silver Garnish on Steering Wheel and Chrome plated AC vent knobs to emphasize premium and high contrast feeling in its ergonomically arranged cockpit. Premium seat upholstery with new stitching pattern, Leather Boot for Manual Transmission shift lever and Trunk Lid lining enhances high-quality touch-and-feel. The comfortable and spacious interiors come with a roomy cabin especially designed to provide ample legroom, contoured bucket seats, fabric pad on door trims and new front map lamp. It comes packed with high functionality features such as One-push Start/Stop Button, Automatic Climate Control, F1 inspired sporty paddle shift, and Cruise Control.

Honda Amaze is powered by Honda’s well acclaimed 1.2L i-VTEC petrol engine and 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine in both Manual and CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) variants. The petrol engine with its advanced low friction technologies for output and efficiency delivers 90PS of Power @ 6000 rpm in both MT & CVT. The diesel engine has been developed to achieve high power with increased refinement and delivers max power of 100ps in MT and 80 ps @ 3600 rpm in CVT variants. The comfort of CVT availability in both Petrol and Diesel engines delivers great driving pleasure and superior fuel efficiency. The combination of high torque of Honda’s diesel and linear acceleration of CVT gives smooth and responsive acceleration.