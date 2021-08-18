Honda Amaze launching in India today: How to watch livestreaming, price, features and more

New Delhi: Honda Cars is all set to launch its highly anticipated sedan, the New Amaze 2021 in the Indian markets on Tuesday (August 18). Honda will be launching the car in a digital event today at 11.30 am.

The company has recently teased the pictures of the upcoming image that shows a lot attention being given to the headlights and the taillights. The LED projector headlamps with thick chrome slat around gives it a very sharp look. (Also read: Maruti's 4 best-selling cars launching soon in a new avatar –Details here)

Since it will be a digital launch, HCIL will be livestreaming the launch event of the New Amaze 2021 across its social media channel. The event will also be live on its Facebook Page.

You can watch the event live here:

