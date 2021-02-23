हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Honda bikes

Honda CB500X set to launch in April, likely to be priced at Rs 5.5 lakh

This development comes after the Honda President, MD, and CEO Atsushi Ogata recently said that they were still evaluating the Indian market, further mentioning that they would personally prefer a 500cc motorcycle, but nothing more was said. The bike is available in the international markets.

Honda CB500X set to launch in April, likely to be priced at Rs 5.5 lakh

After the launch of the Honda CB350 RS, the company is eyeing to launch a new bike called CB500X as well.

The Japanese auto giant is planning to launch the CB500X Adventure Touring motorcycle in India, sometime in April which is quite close to the heels of the CB350 RS. This development comes after the Honda President, MD, and CEO Atsushi Ogata recently said that they were still evaluating the Indian market, further mentioning that they would personally prefer a 500cc motorcycle, but nothing more was said.

The bike is available in the international markets and if the same model comes to India, then its specifications would be a 471cc parallel-twin capable of producing 47 PS of power and 42 Nm of torque. 

The suspension is handled by a 41mm telescopic fork up front and a rear monoshock with nine-position preload adjustability. Also, the CB500X gets a 19/17-inch front/rear alloy wheel set-up.

In terms of design, CB500X comes with a big tank, tall adjustable windscreen and staggered wheel set up. Other features include full-LED lighting, dual-channel ABS, and LCD instrument cluster.

The bike may get priced at a sub-Rs 6 lakh figure and after its launch, the bike’s sole competition would be Benelli TRK 502 in its specific segment.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Honda bikesHonda CB500XHonda CB500X launchHonda CB500X features
Next
Story

BMW R 18 Classic cruiser bike with massive 1,802 cc engine hits Indian roads

Must Watch

PT3M35S

Bollywood Breaking: Salman Khan and Govinda associated with the biggest Music Reality Show