Honda City 2020 launched in India at Rs 10.9 lakh

New Delhi: Auto major Honda on Wednesday launched the all new Honda City 2020 in India.

The Honda City 2020, comes with BS-VI compliant petrol and diesel powertrains. Honda will continue to sell the BS-VI compliant fourth generation City along with the new version.

The fifth generation Honda City comes at starting price of Rs 10.9 lakh and goes upto Rs 14.65 lakh for the top model (ex-showroom Delhi). The 1.5-litre petrol versions with manual transmission are priced at Rs 10.9 lakh, Rs 12.26 lakh, and Rs 13.15 lakh, while the 1.5-litre diesel trims are tagged at Rs 12.40, Rs 13.76 lakh, and Rs 14.65 lakh. The 1.5-litre petrol automatic trims (CVT) on the other hand are priced at Rs 12.20 lakh, Rs 13.56 lakh and, Rs 14.45 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

The new City has been developed at Honda R&D Centre located in Tochigi, Japan, following extensive market surveys in India, ASEAN countries and other markets for peoples driving needs and lifestyles.

The all new Honda City comes with ASEAN N-CAP 5 Star equivalent safety rating and many first in class segment features like full LED headlamps, 17.7 cm HD full color TFT meter with G-meter, lane watch camera, vehicle stability assist (VSA) with agile handling assist (AHA) among others.

The petrol variants of the new City will come with 1.5-litre powertrain mated with six speed manual and seven speed continuously variable transmission (CVT). The manual trims will return fuel efficiency of 17.8 km/litre while the CVT trims will deliver 18.4 km/litre. The diesel trims, which will come with 1.5-litre engine mated to a six speed manual transmission, will deliver fuel efficiency of 24.1 km/litre, Honda said.

The Honda City 2020 will come with 20.3 cm touchscreen display audio system with smartphone connectivity, sunroof, six airbags, multi-angle rear camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, among others.

The All New City will be available with a choice of 5 colour options – Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic.