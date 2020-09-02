Honda City 4th generation petrol variants launched at starting price of Rs 9.29 lakh

New Delhi: Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) has launched two petrol variants of the fourth generation of its popular sedan Honda City with price starting at Rs 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

"Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL), leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, today announced that it will continue selling the 4th Generation Honda City in two variants SV and V grade with 1.5L i-VTEC Petrol engine in Manual Transmission. The two grades of 4th Generation Honda City will be sold concurrently with the recently launched All New 5th Generation Honda City, offering wider buying choice to its customers," the company said in a statement.

The 4th Generation Honda City has cumulatively sold over 3.5 lakh units since its launch in January 2014 in India. The 4th Gen Honda City will now be available in SV and V grade with BS-6 compliant 1.5L i-VTEC Petrol engine in Manual Transmission, Honda said. While the SV variant is priced at Rs 9,29,900, the V grade is tagged at Rs 9,99,900 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

The company, had recently launched an all-new 5th generation version of the Honda City sedan. The All New 5th Generation Honda City is available in 3 feature packed grades offered in Petrol and Diesel variants – V, VX and ZX. The Petrol model is offered with new 1.5L i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine with VTC in 6-Speed Manual Transmission and 7-Speed CVT and the Diesel model is offered with 1.5L i-DTEC DOHC Diesel engine in 6-Speed Manual Transmission, across the 3 grades.

The all-new 5th generation Honda City sedan is available at a price range of Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 14.65 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).