Honda Grazia125 Repsol Team Edition launched in India, priced at Rs 87,138

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has launched the Grazia125 Repsol Honda Team Edition in India at Rs 87,138 (ex-showroom, Haryana). The Repsol Edition gets Honda racing team inspired graphics and design theme celebrating the highly successful MotoGP team with multiple championships to its name. The special edition scooter gets vibrant orange wheel rims along with body graphics, colour theme for the racing fans in India.

In terms of mechanicals, the Repsol Edition is similar to the Grazia125 that was updated in 2020 with multiple changes. It gets a Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) engine coupled with advanced features like Idling Stop System and Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) to boost the scooter’s performance & efficiency.

Features wise, the Honda Grazia125 gets LED DC headlamp, multi-function switch, Integrated Passing Switch, Side Stand indicator with engine-cut off, Intelligent Instrument Display, 3-step Adjustable Rear Suspension and Front Telescopic Suspension. Apart from the graphics, the Repsol Edition features split LED position lamp on side panel.

Speaking about Honda’s Racing DNA, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd said, “Repsol Honda racing team infuses the spirit of competing in the extreme challenge on the racetrack. With rich legacy paving the way for Honda’s bright future in racing, we are delighted to unveil the Grazia125 Repsol Honda Team Edition for racing enthusiasts in India.”

On this launch, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The unveiling of Grazia125 Repsol Honda Team Edition brings the spirit of racing, catching the fascination of MotoGP fans yet again. Its sportier looks and trademark orange, red & white scheme of smart graphics teamed up with a sporty engine makes it an irresistible package for racing enthusiasts.”

