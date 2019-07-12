Honda WR-V diesel V grade launched in India at Rs 9.95 lakh

New Delhi: Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has introduced an all new Diesel V grade of its SUV Honda WR-V, along with an enhanced S and VX grade with segment leading features at Rs 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Honda WR-V is now offered in 3 grades – S (Petrol and Diesel), V (Diesel only) and VX (Petrol and Diesel) in Manual Transmission at the following price range (ex-showroom Delhi)

Petrol - 1.2L i-VTEC SMT – Rs 815,000

Petrol - 1.2L i-VTEC VX MT- Rs 925,000

Diesel - 1.5L i-DTEC S MT – Rs 925,000

Diesel - 1.5L i-DTEC V MT (Newly introduced) – Rs 995,000

Diesel - 1.5L i-DTEC VX MT – Rs 10,35,000

The newly introduced V grade, available in Diesel, is positioned between the S and VX grade and is equipped with exterior features like headlamp integrated signature LED DRLs and position lamps, front fog lamps, turn indicators on ORVM, gun metal finish R16 multi-spoke alloy wheel, chrome door handles and rear micro antenna.

The new grade has an black and silver upholstery and comes with features including 17.7cm advanced touchscreen infotainment with avn, steering mounted controls for hft, audio, voice command & cruise control, automatic climate control, one push start/stop button with white and red illumination, honda smart key system with keyless remote, front centre armrest with storage console, tilt and telescopic power steering (EPS).

The new WR-V grade is equipped safety features with advanced compatibility engineering (ACE) body structure, dual srs front airbags, anti-lock brake system (ABS) with electronic brake distribution (EBD), rear parking sensor, front passenger seat belt reminder, high speed alert, pedestrian injury mitigation technology, intelligent pedal (brake over ride system) and multi-angle rear view camera with guidelines.

Apart from the new V grade, the existing Honda WR-V S and VX grade also get enhanced features.