Hurray! All-new Nissan Magnite introductory prices offer continues till further notice

New Delhi: Those looking to buy the recently launched Nissan SUV –the all-new Nissan Magnite have a reason to rejoice. Nissan had launched the Magnite SUV at a special introductory price, which was supposed to be available until December 31, 2020. However, now the company has said that the introductory offer price for the SUV will continue till further notice for all variants barring the base one.

The all-new Nissan Magnite was available at a special introductory price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for base 1.0L B4D Petrol MT. The price of the variant is now Rs 5.49 lakh. while it goes upto Rs 7.55 lakh for the top Petrol trim. The base 1.0L HRA0 Turbo Petrol MT starts at Rs 6.99 lakh and goes upto Rs 8.45 lakh for the top end. The 1.0L HRA0 Turbo Petrol CVT base variant will start at Rs 7.89 lakh and will go upto Rs 9.35 lakh for the top trim.

The all-new Nissan Magnite is available in 20 grade line-ups and over 36 combinations.

Nissan Magnite, with over 32,800 bookings and 1,80,000 enquiries since its launch a month ago on December 2, 2020. The SUV was also awarded a 4-star on the crash test rating by ASEAN NCAP.

The all-new Nissan Magnite comes with 7-inch TFT meter with welcome animation and tyre pressure monitoring system and 8-inch infotainment display with full flush touchscreen, Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and built-in voice recognition. It also comes with Nissan’s innovative technology, Nissan Connect, that offers 50+ features (geo fence, roadside assistance, smart watch connectivity etc.) to transform the car as per customer needs.

The company claims a fuel-efficiency of 20 kmpl for the SUVs. It comes with all-new HRA0 1.0-liter Turbo engine and is available with Manual 5 speed and X-TRONIC CVT gearbox.

LED bi-projector headlamps

205 mm ground clearance

Functional roof rails with 50kg load bearing

Square wheel arches for bold styling

Front and rear silver skid plates

Integrated sculpted bodyside cladding

Stunning diamond cut alloys, standard 16-inch wheels

5-degree tilt of centre stack for driver centric cockpit feel

336L cargo space with flexible capacity by 60:40 split foldable rear seats

Ergonomically designed buttons for ease of control for the driver

10L glovebox with illumination

Toggle the menu and up/down buttons for all functions

Fully integrated steering wheel controls for audio, cluster and Cruise Control

Safety features like SRS dual airbags, Vehicle Dynamics Control, Hill Start Assist, Traction Control, Anti-lock Braking System

The all-new Nissan Magnite comes in 9 body colors including 5 monotone and 4 dual tones. The car has sleek headlamps with lightsaber-style turn indicators, L-shape LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL) and dominating front grille.

Nissan Magnite has horizontal instrument panel structure double deck console, wireless charger, air purifier, puddle lamps and ambient /mood lighting, premium speakers (JBL powered by Harman).