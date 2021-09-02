Hyundai i20 N Line hits Indian roads: Check price, specs and other details

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Thursday launched the most awaited i20 N Line in India with prices starting at Rs 9,84,100 (Ex-showroom).

Hyundai i20 N Line will be offered with 4 Mono Tone Colour Options - Thunder blue (New & Exclusive), Fiery red, Titan grey and Polar white; as well as 2 Dual Tone colour options - Thunder blue with Phantom black roof and Fiery red with Phantom black roof. (Also see: Hyundai i20 N Line images)

Hyundai i20 N Line price details of various Trims. (Introductory Price Ex-showroom)

Hyundai i20 N6 (iMT): RS 9,84,100

Hyundai i20 N8 (iMT): Rs 10,87,100

Hyundai i20 N8 (DCT): Rs 11,75,500

Dual Tone option available at an additional price of Rs 15 000

Hyundai has equipped the car with many advanced safety features as standard along with host of other convenience and connectivity features on offer. The N6 (iMT) variant comes with 6 speed iMT and Cruise Control while the N8 (DCT) trim comes with 7 speed DCT and Paddle Shifters.

The façade of the i20 N Line, easily sets it apart in a crowd with a Chequered Flag Inspired Front Grille that also boldly displays the N Line logo. Featuring a Sporty two tone bumper with a dedicated design and Athletic Red inserts, i20 N Line projects an aerodynamic and sporty allure. Additionally, front aggressive hood lines amplify the dynamic and sporty look of i20 N Line. Over to the side, the dynamic and sporty image is characterized by R16 (D = 405.6 mm) Diamond Cut Alloy wheels with N Logo on the Hub. Accentuating the hatchback’s energetic stance, i20 N Line has been equipped with Red Front Brake Callipers while the side sill garnish with athletic red inserts add to the overall sporty attitude of the car.

At the heart of the i20 N Line is a power packed 1.0 l Turbo GDi Petrol engine that is offered with a 7-Speed dual clutch transmission (DCT) or a 6-Speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT). The powertrains have been configured to deliver an exceptionally sporty and fun driving experience to set your pulse racing and draws inspiration from Motorsport DNA. The enthralling 1.0 l Turbo GDi petrol engine is tuned to produce 88.3 kW (120 PS) / 6000 r/min of maximum power and 172 Nm (17.5 kgm) / 1500 - 4000 r/min of maximum torque. With this configuration, i20 N Line is capable of achieving a superlative 0 – 100 Kmph acceleration time of 9.9 seconds (Based on internal testing). While easily achieving a sporty and exhilarating drive, i20 N Line is also very efficient, and achieves a mileage of 20 kmpl.

To enhance the ride quality, Hyundai has further improved the front body control and pitch control that delivers a solid and planted feel. Further, to equip drivers with fun and playful drive dynamics, the handling of i20 N Line has been enhanced to feature an improved cornering stability and high speed stability for an unmistakably confident drive. With a confident steering and improved on-centre steering feel, i20 N Line is set to deliver unfiltered fun. i20 N Line offers advanced drive controls with standard safety features such as: All 4 Disc Brakes, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Assist Control (HAC) and Vehicle Stability Management (VSM).

The i20 N Line’s rear design further amplifies the dynamic look with a Sporty tail gate spoiler with side wings. A Dark Chrome connecting tail lamp garnish rounds up the i20 N Line’s exciting design, while the Twin Tip Muffler builds on the hatchback’s sporty and athletic imagery. The i20 N Line will also feature the N Line emblem on the tailgate, a feature unique to India.