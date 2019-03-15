हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yamaha Motors

India Yamaha launches new 155 cc bike MT-15 at Rs 1.36 lakh

The company already sells MT-09 in the country since 2015.

New Delhi: India Yamaha Motor Friday launched its new 155 cc bike MT-15 priced at Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The bike comes with liquid-cooled four-stroke engine mated to a six-speed transmission.

Other features include single channel anti-lock braking system (ABS) and fuel injected variable valve actuation (VBA).

"With the new trends of motorcycling in India wherein the riders want diverse experiences with speed and controls, the entry of MT-15 is inevitable," Yamaha Motor India group of companies Chairman Motofumi Shitara told reporters here.

The company already sells MT-09 in the country since 2015.

"We are aiming to sell around 60,000 units of the MT series this year," India Yamaha Motor Senior Vice President Strategy and Planning Ravinder Singh said.

The company would also look at bringing higher powered models like MT-03 depending on market demand, he added.

