हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Oil

Indian oil carnival offer: Here's your chance to win SUV, cars, bikes and more

Customers purchasing petrol/diesel worth Rs 400 or more should send an SMS to a specific number.

Indian oil carnival offer: Here&#039;s your chance to win SUV, cars, bikes and more
Representational Image

New Delhi: Indian oil has announced a carnival offer wherein customers purchasing petrol/diesel worth Rs 400 or more from Indian Oil’s Retails Outlets (Petrol Pumps) can get a chance to win bumper offers like SUV, cars, bikes and other prizes such as free fuel. 

How to participate in the Indian oil carnival offer?

A customer purchasing petrol/diesel worth Rs 400 or more should SMS, ‘DEALER CODE <space> Bill Number <space>Bill Amount’ to 9052155555. Note that the Dealer Code is unique 6 Digit code for Indian Oil Petrol Pump, and ‘Bill No.’ is the number of the ‘bill of purchase’ issued by the petrol pump for the purchase of Petrol or Diesel. Bill amount is in Rupees. Only single blank space should be provided between Dealer code, bill number & bill amount.

Only two SMSes per day with purchase either from 2 different petrol pumps or purchase under two different bills from same retail outlet from a unique mobile number are allowed as valid entry.

Details of prizes in the Indian oil carnival contest

The prizes for Lucky Draws during the campaign are:
a. One SUV (Mega Lucky Draw)
b. Four Cars (Mega Lucky Draw)
c. 16 Bikes (Mega Lucky Draw)
d. 25 Weekly winners of free fuel worth Rs 5,000 each
e. 100 Daily winners (for X XTRAREWARDS members only who have transacted in XTRAREWARDS program also) of free fuel worth Rs 100 each

Live TV

#mute

The Indian oil's car carnival --Bharo fuel, jeeto car offer commenced from December 4, 2020 and will close on December 31, 2020 at midnight. Any entries received after 12.00 midnight on December 31 2020 will not be considered, Indian oil said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian OilautosSUV
Next
Story

Nissan Magnite SUV launched in India — Check introductory prices, specs and more
  • 97,35,850Confirmed
  • 1,41,360Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M31S

Farmers Protest : Zee News has access to the copy of Government's proposal to farmers