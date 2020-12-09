Indian oil carnival offer: Here's your chance to win SUV, cars, bikes and more

New Delhi: Indian oil has announced a carnival offer wherein customers purchasing petrol/diesel worth Rs 400 or more from Indian Oil’s Retails Outlets (Petrol Pumps) can get a chance to win bumper offers like SUV, cars, bikes and other prizes such as free fuel.

How to participate in the Indian oil carnival offer?

A customer purchasing petrol/diesel worth Rs 400 or more should SMS, ‘DEALER CODE <space> Bill Number <space>Bill Amount’ to 9052155555. Note that the Dealer Code is unique 6 Digit code for Indian Oil Petrol Pump, and ‘Bill No.’ is the number of the ‘bill of purchase’ issued by the petrol pump for the purchase of Petrol or Diesel. Bill amount is in Rupees. Only single blank space should be provided between Dealer code, bill number & bill amount.

Only two SMSes per day with purchase either from 2 different petrol pumps or purchase under two different bills from same retail outlet from a unique mobile number are allowed as valid entry.

Details of prizes in the Indian oil carnival contest

The prizes for Lucky Draws during the campaign are:

a. One SUV (Mega Lucky Draw)

b. Four Cars (Mega Lucky Draw)

c. 16 Bikes (Mega Lucky Draw)

d. 25 Weekly winners of free fuel worth Rs 5,000 each

e. 100 Daily winners (for X XTRAREWARDS members only who have transacted in XTRAREWARDS program also) of free fuel worth Rs 100 each

The Indian oil's car carnival --Bharo fuel, jeeto car offer commenced from December 4, 2020 and will close on December 31, 2020 at midnight. Any entries received after 12.00 midnight on December 31 2020 will not be considered, Indian oil said.