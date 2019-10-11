close

India's passenger vehicle sales plunge 24% in September

Passenger vehicle sales dropped to 223,317 units in September, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data showed, while passenger car sales dived 33.4% to 131,281 units.

NEW DELHI: India`s passenger vehicle sales slumped 23.7% in September - the eleventh straight month of declines - amid one of the worst slowdowns seen in the auto industry, data released by an industry body showed on Friday.

The data comes as the domestic automobile industry faces a crippling slowdown in demand that has led to production cuts and thousands of job losses.
 
 

