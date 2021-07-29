Jawa’s electric bikes with retro design could launch in 2022

New Delhi: With the electric vehicle space gaining momentum, Classic Legends, the company which revived Jawa Motorcylcles in India, is now reportedly planning to launch an all-electric bike in 2022. The Jawa electric bike is likely to sport a retro look, according to the recently leaked design renders.

While Jawa Motorcycles is yet to confirm the launch timeline, media reports speculate the company is currently working on its electric bike that may hit the road with the classic retro design that the brand is known for, according to a report by Autocar.

Design renders point out that Jawa’s electric bike appears a bit like the already existing Jawa Forty-Two petrol bike, in terms of the overall design and built. The upcoming electric bike may offer almost a similar upright position as riders get in the fuel bike.

However, the upcoming electric bike may carry its juice (battery) in a case below the space where fuel bikes carry their fuel tanks. The images show that the bike could sport its charging port on the top of what is a tank in fuel bikes.

Jawa’s upcoming electric bike is also expected to come with a quick charging facility that will allow travellers to take their electric two-wheelers on long rides without giving two hoots about the range of the bike.

Besides Jawa, Royal Enfield and Yamaha are also doubling down their efforts to launch electric bikes to Indian markets. For instance, Royal Enfield’s parent firm Eicher Motors has started working on a complete new range of electric bikes that will cater to a different set of customers. Also Read: Royal Enfield electric bike launch: Eicher Motors working on complete range of premium EVs

Meanwhile, Yamaha is working on an all-new electric vehicle platform for India and other global markets, the Japanese two-wheeler major announced early this week. Also Read: Yamaha electric bike launch: An all-new electric vehicle platform is in the works

