Khel Ratna awardee Deepa Malik becomes the voice of MG Astor’s AI assistant

New Delhi: MG Motor India’s experiment with the personal AI assistant of its upcoming MG Astor SUV is winning hearts across India. The British automaker on Thursday announced that Paralympic athlete and Khel Ratna Awardee Dr Deepa Malik will be the voice of MG Astor’s AI assistant.

Speaking about the integration of her voice with MG Astor’s AI assistant, Deepa Malik said that she is delighted to be the voice of the next MG SUV. The athlete pointed out that the carmaker is contributing to the empowerment of different sections of society.

We are pleased to announce that the voice behind the #MGAstor personal AI assistant is none other than celebrated Paralympic athlete Deepa Malik! @DeepaAthlete#TheAIAffair pic.twitter.com/OdpPdkCglB — Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) August 27, 2021

“It is commendable that MG’s one-third of the active workforce is women. I am confident that MG will emerge as a champion with the industry-leading features of Astor,” she was quoted as saying.

Features of MG Astor

MG Astor is expected to offer a slew of features such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking system, lane assist, lane departure warning, and intelligent headlamp control, among others.

The cameras equipped with the SUV also offer features such as the rear-drive assist (RDA) and speed assist system. The car is said to be the first in the segment to offer Autonomous Level 2 technology.

MG Astor rivals

The MG Astor SUV is expected to launch in the upcoming festive season. The four-wheeler is expected to rival the likes of Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, among other SUVs in the segment. Also Read: Dell launches 5 new laptops for students, gamers and professionals: Price, features and specs

MG Astor price

MG Motors is expected to launch the SUV at a price point of Rs 12 lakh. The upcoming car is actually an ICE-derivative of the MG ZS EV, currently available in the Indian automobile market. Also Read: Microsoft warns thousands of Azure cloud customers of exposed databases

