Kia bets big on India, to launch new mid-sized multi-purpose vehicle

Kia is planning to launch new models in India, doubling down on its bullishness in the Indian car market. The South Korean automaker Kia is also ramping up its production capacity, along with enhancing its sales network in the country.

“We are right now focusing on SUV and MPV segments and as part of that, we are looking at the feasibility of some kind of a MPV. So we are looking at that possibility and preparing," Kia India Executive Director and Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer Tae-Jin Park told PTI in an interaction.

Currently, Kia is selling its three models in India: Seltos, Sonet and Carnival. The automaker is now planning to launch a mid-sized multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in India in early 2022, as the company is looking to mitigate the Covid-19 blues. Kia is already selling a premium MPV, Carnival, in India. The upcoming car would be another mid-sized product of the company.

Park said that with the government focusing on the electric vehicle segment, the company is also looking at the market situation intently. “What I can say right now is that we are analysing what kind of an EV can be launched in this market. We have not finalised it yet but we are looking at it," he noted.

On the Covid-19 situation impacting car sales, Park is hoping for an improvement in the situation by the festive season. “The current situation is impacting sales but we already have some experience from last year so it will not take a very long time. We will overcome this difficult time. I think maybe before the festival season the market will recover again," he said.

