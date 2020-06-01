Kia Seltos refreshed version launched in India at starting price of Rs 9.89 lakh

New Delhi: Kia Motors India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kia Motors Corporation, on Monday introduced the refreshed version of its SUV Seltos at starting price of Rs 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The company has launched the newer and advanced version of the Seltos with additional features to further strengthen its position as India’s most popular mid-SUV, a company statement said.

The refreshed Seltos now comes equipped with 10 novel and exciting features, encompassing the facets of safety, convenience, connectivity and design, over and above other key enhancements.

In addition to this, many existing features in the higher variants of the successful SUV like the sunroof are now available in lower variants too.

Further, the company has also decided to discontinue its two variants of – Smartstream Petrol 1.4T-GDI GTK and GTX 7DCT.

The refreshed Kia Seltos comes with various enhancements to its UVO-led technology. The introduction of UVO - Voice Assist wake up Command “Hello Kia” will redefine occupants’ convenience by waking-up the UVO by simply saying “Hello Kia”. With this addition, the UVO connected car system will now boasts of nine voice commands feature including Calling, Weather Information, Time and Date, Indian Holiday Information, Cricket Score, Media Control, Navigation Control and Climate Control.

Kiya has introduced Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) safety system across all its variants, that automatically switches on the blinking rear light when a sudden brake is applied at or over 55kmph.

Smart-Key Remote Engine Start has been introduced to enable the customers to remotely start the engine from their smart keys.

The refreshed Seltos comes with the Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC) panel that gets a Silver highlight.

The Seltos now comes with an additional dual-tone colour option with Orange body and White roof. Customers can now also enjoy the Sunroof in the dual-tone variants of Seltos.