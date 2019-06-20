Kia Seltos SUV unveiled in India: Features and specifications

New Delhi: South Korean vehicle manufacturer Kia Motors on Thursday unveiled the Seltos SUV in India with cutting-edge technology and safety features.

The five-seater SUV will be manufactured for different regions at two of Kia’s production facilities – in Anantapur District, Andhra Pradesh, India, and Gwangju, Korea. It is due on sale in global markets from the second half of 2019.

The vehicle is available as a 1.6-liter T-GDI turbocharged gasoline engine producing 177 PS, a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine producing 149 PS and a 1.6-liter diesel engine producing 136 PS.

The Seltos will be offered with up to three automatic transmission options– a seven speed dual clutch transmission (7DCT), a six-speed automatic transmission (6AT) and a continuously variable transmission (CVT) .

The Seltos features sophisticated, sporty design such as its long hood, a strong, character line on the front bumper, and sharp lines pressed into the bodywork. It also sports a wide ‘tiger nose grille’, robust shoulder line and glasshouse shape. The rear bumper with a metallic muffler effect accentuates this dynamic appearance.



Seltos is equipped with intricate and sharply designed full LED headlights and taillights. For daytime driving, the car also has LED daytime running lights and rear lamps, and 3D multi-layer.



The Kia Seltos cabin is characterized by broad, sweeping shapes, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and Sound Mood Lighting. It also houses an available 8.0-inch Head-Up Display system.

It is Seltos is fitted with six airbags, as well as a suite of electronic vehicle safety systems, Anti-lock Braking System, a Traction Control System, a Brake-force Assist System and Hill-start Assist Control, as well as front and rear parking sensors.