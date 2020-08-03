Made-in-India Kia Sonet compact SUV making world debut on August 7 – All we know so far

New Delhi: Kia Motors India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kia Motors Corporation, has sent official invite for the all-new Kia Sonet which is scheduled to make its world premiere on August 7. The vehicle was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 as a concept.

Kia Motors in July end released official images of the interior and exterior of its upcoming Sonet compact SUV. “The production-ready Kia Sonet has a distinctive and dynamic design, as well as many first-in-segment features,” the company said in a statement.

Manufactured in India, the Kia Sonet has a sophisticated and lively cabin featuring a smooth, sweeping dashboard and a stylish, minimalist center console that offers easy on-the-go access to its class-leading features. The general ambience is both youthful and luxurious – ideal for young-at-heart, always-connected consumers.

Designed to maximize driver and passenger comfort, the Sonet’s interior is modern, vibrant and offers a high sense of dynamism to drivers. Trimmed in high-quality materials, its dashboard provides owners with the car’s full range of user-friendly features, including a two-layer tray to store mobile devices and other items while driving.

The Kia Sonnet SUV boasts of high-tech digital display and instrument cluster, featuring a first-in-segment 10.25-inch HD touchscreen and navigation system with UVO Connected technologies. The Sonet will also offer drivers steering wheel-mounted controls, and the ability to select different drive and traction modes. Air vents in the dashboard feature a metallic, diamond-knurled pattern, a chic and stylish design highlight.

The Sonet’s emotive and bold design combines the brand’s signature design traits, including the iconic ‘tiger nose’ grille, with a three-dimensional ‘stepwell’ geometric grille mesh, making a strong visual impression inspired by Indian architecture. The distinctive LED headlamps reiterate the ‘Wild by Design’ theme which has inspired the Sonet, giving it a powerful appearance that truly stands out on the road. It projects an aggressive stance with a rugged appeal.

“We are extremely excited to introduce the new Kia Sonet to the world, a compact SUV with a strong and muscular character found only in much larger vehicles. With this in mind, we have designed this SUV with a uniquely sporty attitude, a confident stance and a dynamic silhouette,” said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design at Kia Motors Corporation.

The Sonet will feature an extensive list of active and passive safety equipment. It will come equipped with up to six airbags – offering a class-leading combination of front, side and curtain protection for occupants. The Sonet is Kia’s latest ‘Made-in-India’ product and will be available in many of the brand’s global markets.