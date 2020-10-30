Mahindra launches new Treo Zor Electric 3-Wheeler cargo

New Delhi: Mahindra Electric Mobility has launched its new electric 3-wheeler cargo model, Treo Zor, in India starting at Rs 2.73 lakh (Ex-showroom Delhi, net of FAME 2 and state subsidies).

The Treo Zor is based on the proven Treo platform and will come in 3 variants – Pickup, Delivery Van and Flat Bed. Vehicles will be available at Mahindra small commercial vehicle dealerships in select cities across India starting December 2020, the company said.

Treo Zor delivers power of 8kW and torque of 42 Nm. Treo Zor also comes with payload of 550 kg.

Key Highlights of Treo Zor:

The company says it gives higher savings of more than Rs 60 000 per year (vs diesel cargo offerings). Fuel cost savings of Rs 2.10/km when compared with diesel cargo 3 wheelers. Lowest maintenance cost of just 40 paisa v/s 65 paisa for a diesel 3 wheeler.

It delivers impressive performance, has power of 8kW and torque of 42Nm, advanced IP67-rated motor offers enhanced protection against dust & water entry.

Treo Zor has wheelbase of 2216 mm, when compared with diesel & electric cargo 3 wheelers, tyres of 30.48 cm, when compared with diesel & electric cargo 3 wheelers

You can choose between Delivery Van, Pickup & Flatbed variants as per your business needs

Buyers get a maintenance-free ride with battery life exceeding 1.50 lakh km.

Charging Treo Zor is as easy as charging a mobile phone. Just plug it into a 15AMP socket!

Treo Zor comes with clutch-less, noiseless & vibration-free ride. It reduces loading & unloading time with tray loading height of 675 mm, when compared with diesel cargo 3 wheelers

Connected and Efficient fleet management with NEMO Mobility Platform. Get cloud-based connectivity to remotely monitor vehicle range, speed, location and much more

Modern design with unique dual tone exteriors, rust-free, dent-resistant, modular SMC panels, ease of repair and replacement and ergonomically designed driver cabin & seat.

Treo Zor comes with a standard warranty of 3 years/80,000 km.

It is equipped with telematics unit and GPS, Windscreen and wiping system, Spare wheel provision, Driving modes - FNR (Forward, Neutral, Reverse), Economy and boost mode, Lockable glove box, 12 V Socket, 15-amp off-board charger, Hazard indicator, Reverse Buzzer.