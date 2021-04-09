हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra offers India’s first one stop solution for Vehicle Scrapping

The agreement with MMRPL will enable customers get a hassle free and transparent deal under one roof, the company said.

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra offers India’s first one stop solution for Vehicle Scrapping

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has signed an MoU with Mahindra MSTC Recycling Private Limited (MMRPL) under which it will be offering its customers first of its kind end-to-end solution for scrapping of vehicles. 

Any customer intending to purchase a new Mahindra Vehicle by scrapping/exchanging the old vehicle which is more than 15 years can do so at any Mahindra dealership. These services would provide utmost convenience to the customer without the need to look for a vehicle scrapping agency/ dealer. This is especially relevant given the new vehicle scrappage policy announced by the Minister for Road, Transport and Highways in March, 2021. The policy is aimed at creating an eco-system to eliminate old and polluting vehicles.

Mahindra dealerships along with CERO will offer:

  • Vehicle evaluation.
     
  • Arrange quote for exchange/scrappage value of the vehicle.
     
  • Provide end to end services including vehicle pickup, transportation and environment friendly dismantling at CERO Scrap yards.
     
  • Post this, the Certificate of Deposit/Destruction (COD) will be issued by CERO, which will enable customer to claim eligible benefits under upcoming Scrappage Policy.
     
  • Further, given the COVID 19 scenario, to encourage customers to stay at home Mahindra is offering evaluation of the vehicle at doorstep.

The agreement with MMRPL will enable customers get a hassle free and transparent deal under one roof, the company said.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mahindra & Mahindravehicle scrappage policyAir pollutionNitin Gadkari
Next
Story

Challan for kids without helmet, check this traffic rule before riding with your child

Must Watch

PT2M57S

Breaking News: CM Mamata Banerjee accuses Home Minister Amit Shah