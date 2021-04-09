Mahindra & Mahindra offers India’s first one stop solution for Vehicle Scrapping

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has signed an MoU with Mahindra MSTC Recycling Private Limited (MMRPL) under which it will be offering its customers first of its kind end-to-end solution for scrapping of vehicles.

Any customer intending to purchase a new Mahindra Vehicle by scrapping/exchanging the old vehicle which is more than 15 years can do so at any Mahindra dealership. These services would provide utmost convenience to the customer without the need to look for a vehicle scrapping agency/ dealer. This is especially relevant given the new vehicle scrappage policy announced by the Minister for Road, Transport and Highways in March, 2021. The policy is aimed at creating an eco-system to eliminate old and polluting vehicles.

Mahindra dealerships along with CERO will offer:

Vehicle evaluation.



Arrange quote for exchange/scrappage value of the vehicle.



Provide end to end services including vehicle pickup, transportation and environment friendly dismantling at CERO Scrap yards.



Post this, the Certificate of Deposit/Destruction (COD) will be issued by CERO, which will enable customer to claim eligible benefits under upcoming Scrappage Policy.



Further, given the COVID 19 scenario, to encourage customers to stay at home Mahindra is offering evaluation of the vehicle at doorstep.

The agreement with MMRPL will enable customers get a hassle free and transparent deal under one roof, the company said.

Live TV

#mute