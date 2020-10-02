Mahindra Thar 2020 launched in India -Price, features and all details here

New Delhi: The much anticipated Mahindra Thar 2020 has been launched in India. Mahindra and Mahindra had revealed all the details of second-generation Thar 2020 during its unveiling on August 15, while today's event was more about the price revealing of the SUV.

The Mahindra Thar 2020 AX variants will be available at a starting price of Rs 9.8 lakh wile the top trip will go upto Rs 12.2 lakh, (ex-showroom).

The All-New Thar will come with these top features:

All-new BS-6 compliant Engine options: The 2.0 litre mStallion TGDi Petrol engine and the 2.2 litre mHawk Diesel engine

New Gearbox options: 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission & 6-speed manual transmission mated to an authentic manual shift-on-the-fly 4x4 transfer case

All-new Roof options: A Hard Top, a first-in-class Convertible Top and an optional Soft Top

All-new Seating options: 4 front-facing seats & 2+4 side-facing seats

All-new Technology Features: Drizzle resistant 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, adventure statistics display and a whole lot more

All-new Comfort and Convenience Features: Sporty front seats, roof-mounted speakers and lots more

New Safety Features: ABS + EBD, Dual airbags, ESP with rollover mitigation, Hill-hold and hill descent control and a whole lot more

Designed and engineered in India and manufactured out of Mahindra’s Nashik Plant, the All-New Thar will be available in 6 exciting colours, Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Napoli Black, Aquamarine, Galaxy Grey and Rocky Beige.

"In its all-new avatar, the Thar is a quantum leap in terms of performance, everyday comfort & convenience, technology and safety, as it stays true to its core promise of unmatched off-roading capability and builds on its iconic design," a company statement said.