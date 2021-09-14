Mahindra XUV 700 launch: SUV to come in MX and AdrenoX variants

The upcoming SUV Mahindra XUV700 is set to launch in the month of October and it has now been revealed that the car will come in two variants- MX and AdrenoX(AX). MX will be an entry level trim and AdrenoX will come up with top specifications that include self-driving technology.

In addition to that, MX and AdrenoX (AX) will have two seating options: five- and seven-seater and two engine options along with two transmission options.

In terms of specifications of Mahindra XUV700, the car will be available with two engine options: a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, mStallion turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder mHawk turbocharged diesel unit in two states of tune.

The entry-level MX variants will come with a low-powered diesel engine that will have 153 bhp and 360 Nm. Meanwhile, the AX variants will deliver 182 bhp and 420 Nm/450Nm with the manual/automatic gearbox.

Mahindra XUV700 petrol variants

MX 5-seater MT

MX 5-seater AT

AX3 5-seater/7-seater MT

AX3 5-seater AT

AX5 5-seater/7-seater MT

AX5 5-seater AT

AX7 7-seater MT

AX7 7-seater AT

AX7 C 7-seater MT

AX7 C 7-seater AT

AX7 L 7-seater MT

AX7 L 7-seater AT

AX7 T 7-seater MT

AX7 T 7-seater AT

Mahindra XUV700 diesel variants

MX 5-seater MT

AX3 5-seater/7-seater MT

AX3 5-seater AT

AX5 5-seater/7-seater MT

AX5 5-seater/7-seater AT

AX7 7-seater MT

AX7 7-seater AT

AX7 C 7-seater MT

AX7 C 7-seater AT

AX7 L 7-seater MT

AX7 L 7-seater AT

AX7 T 7-seater MT

AX7 T 7-seater AT

AX7 T 7-seater AT AWD

