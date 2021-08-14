Mahindra XUV700 unveiled in India: Check features, price, variants and more

The Mahindra XUV700 has been launched in India with much fanfare. The SUV will get a giant glass slab on the dashboard which will have the digital instrument cluster along with the digital infotainment system behind the steering wheel.

Besides that, the Mahindra XUV700 is equipped with voice-activated command controls which means you can open the sunroof of the car by voice command. The company further announced that this SUV will have the biggest sunroof as compared to its competitors.

Driver Drowsiness warning is one of the coolest features on the Mahindra XUV700. It basically tells you to take a break, when you feel sleepy.

Before the launch of Mahindra XUV700, the company has inaugurated its state-of-the-art Mahindra SUV Proving Track (MSPT) which is built over 454 acres of land by L&T and designed by IDIADA, (Institut d'Investigació Aplicada de l'Automòbil - Institute for Applied Automotive Research).

The Mahindra XUV700 can go from 0-60 km/h in just 5 seconds. The company announced that the SUV will come in two series options- MX, which will have the mHawk diesel and mStallion petrol engine options. Then the AX, will be feature-rich and will come up with Mahindra's AdrenoX intelligence features.

In addition to that, the Mahindra XUV700 will come with a 3D sound system by Sony as part of an optional pack. In terms of design, the Mahindra XUV700 will come with an all-new headlamp design which basically means that it will have an all-LED headlamp cluster.

Other features include Smart door handles, 360-degree surround-view parking camera, Blind-view monitoring system, electronic parking brake and wireless charging.

