Mahindra XUV700 bookings date officially revealed! Check all variants price list, booking amount and other details

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Thursday announced the complete variant line-up and date of booking commencement for the much-awaited SUV --the Mahindra XUV700.

While launch prices for some of the variants were announced at the time of the product debut, the complete variant line-up has been announced today. Mahindra XUV700 has been priced starting at Rs 11.99 lakh for the MX series (MT, petrol, 5-Seater) and Rs 12.99 lakh for the AX series (MT, petrol, 5-Seater) (Ex-showroom, all India).

All prices (details included below) will be applicable for the first 25000 bookings. Official bookings will open on October 7, 2021.

Here is the complete price range of Mahindra XUV700

MX Petrol: ₹ 11.99 Lakh

MX Diesel: 12.49 Lakh

AX3 (5-Seater) Petrol MT: 13.99 Lakh

AX3 (5-Seater) Diesel MT: 14.59 Lakh

AX3 (5-Seater) Petrol AT: 15.59 Lakh

AX3 (5-Seater) Diesel AT: ₹ 16.19 Lakh

AX5 (5-Seater) Petrol MT: Rs 14.99 Lakh

AX5 (5-Seater) Diesel MT: Rs 15.59 Lakh

AX5 (5-Seater) Petrol AT: Rs 16.59 Lakh

AX5 (5-Seater) Diesel AT: Rs 17.19 Lakh

AX7 (5-Seater) Petrol MT: Rs 17.59 Lakh

AX7 (5-Seater) Diesel MT: Rs 18.19 Lakh

AX7 (5-Seater) Petrol AT: Rs 19.19 Lakh

AX7 (5-Seater) Diesel AT: Rs 19.79 Lakh

Mahindra has also launched an Industry-first ‘Add to cart’ functionality on its website www.auto.mahindra.com/suv/XUV700/ for the XUV700. It allows customers to save variant configurations, including fuel type, seating capacity, colour and dealer preference ahead of the bookings opening and formally book the vehicle online from October 7, 2021. Upon the completion of booking, any further modifications made by the buyer to the variant will be treated as a fresh booking.

