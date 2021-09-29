Mahindra XUV700 price, variants leaked: Compare rates of all petrol, diesel models

New Delhi: Since its teaser launch, Mahindra XUV700 has created a lot of buzz in the Indian automobile market. Now, ahead of the Mahindra XUV700 launch, the SUV’s variant and price list have been leaked online.

Mahindra & Mahindra is all set to launch the replacement for the Mahindra XUV500 in the coming weeks in India. As of now, the company has announced that Mahindra XUV700 will be rolled out in four variants - MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7. All the variants will feature more sub-variants depending on the engine type, transmission, seating capacity and drive type.

Mahindra, in August 2021, had also revealed the prices of four 5-seater FWD trims of the XUV700. Here are the officially revealed ex-showroom prices of some of the Mahindra XUV700 variants:

Mahindra XUV700 MX petrol MT price: Rs 11.99 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 MX diesel MT price: Rs 12.49 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 AX3 petrol MT price: Rs 13.99 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 petrol MT price: Rs 14.99 lakh

However, now, carandbike has reported all the prices of Mahindra XUV700 variants, based on a leaked document.

Here’s the list of the ex-showroom prices of Mahindra XUV700 5-seater variants:

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 MX petrol MT – Rs 11.99 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 MX diesel MT – Rs 12.29 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 AX3 petrol MT – Rs 13.99 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 AX3 diesel MT – Rs 14.99 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 AX5 petrol MT – Rs 14.99 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 AX5 diesel MT – Rs 15.99 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 AX5 petrol AT – Rs 16.29 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 AX5 diesel AT – Rs 17.29 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 AX5 diesel AT AWD – Rs 18.79 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 AX5(O) petrol AT – Rs 16.99 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 AX5(O) petrol AT AWD – Rs 18.49 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 AX5(O) diesel AT – Rs 17.99 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 AX5(O) diesel AT AWD – Rs 19.49 lakh

Here’s the list of ex-showroom rates of the Mahindra XUV700 7-seater variants:

Mahindra XUV700 MX petrol MT – Rs 12.69 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 MX diesel MT – Rs 13.19 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 petrol MT – Rs 15.69 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 petrol AT – Rs 16.99 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 petrol AT AWD – Rs 18.49 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 diesel MT – Rs 16.69 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 diesel AT – Rs 17.99 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 AX5(O) petrol AT – Rs 17.69 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 AX5(O) diesel AT – Rs 18.69 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 petrol AT – Rs 18.49 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 petrol AT AWD – Rs 19.99 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 AX7(O) petrol AT – Rs 19.19 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 AX7(O) petrol AT AWD – Rs 20.69 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 diesel AT – Rs 19.49 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 AX7(O) diesel AT – Rs 20.19 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 AX7(O) diesel AT AWD – Rs 21.69 lakh

