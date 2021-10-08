Mahindra XUV700 SUV Price Hiked! Check new prices here

New Delhi: The Mahindra XUV700 has received a lot of attention recently, and rightfully so; the latest Mahindra SUV has a lot of fans. The Mahindra XUV700 bookings opened today, and according to the company, the first batch of 25,000 units was bought in just 57 minutes. Mahindra has temporarily halted reservations and reopens today at 10 a.m.

The important point to remember here is that all of the rates Mahindra has published over the course of so many days have only been for the first 25,000 units of the car, all of which have already been reserved. As a result, the introductory rates are no longer valid. Also Read: Skoda India names upcoming new sedan as Slavia

As a result, the Mahindra XUV700 will now be more expensive, and the new price list may be found below.

The price of the Mahindra XUV700 MX series (in lakh, ex-showroom):

The XUV700's test drive programme began in stages, with phase 1 cities starting on October 2. Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore, Lucknow, Coimbatore, and Vadodara are among the cities covered.

Then, on October 7, cities in phase 2 will begin their test drives, including Jaipur, Surat, Patna, Cochin, Cuttack, Kanpur, Calicut, and Nashik. Following that, the business will add more cities to begin test drives for the remainder of the country on October 10. The automobile was available for previews at Mahindra dealerships across the country starting October 1, according to Mahindra.

Due to a large number of variants, series, and customisation choices available, Mahindra has added a 'add to cart' tool to their website, which should make the process of selecting the right configuration a little easier. The Petrol models will be delivered first, followed by the Diesel variants. According to Mahindra, an official statement confirming the start of deliveries would be made by October 10.

There are two engine options for the Mahindra XUV 700: a 2.2-litre petrol engine with a maximum output of 200 horsepower and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine with a maximum output of 185 bhp.

Auto Booster headlights, personalised safety alerts, smart door handles, and other safety features will be available on the top-variant of the Mahindra XUV700. Driver Drowsiness Detection is a new advanced safety function for the XUV 700. When the driver begins to feel sleepy, the automobile will detect this and gently nudge them awake. It also comes with ADAS, a 360-degree reverse parking camera, seven airbags, and more.

