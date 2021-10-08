Skoda India names upcoming new sedan as Slavia

Skoda has announced the name 'Slavia' for its upcoming new sedan for the Indian market. The Slavia will be the second production model from Skoda's INDIA 2.0 project, following the Kushaq, the carmaker stated in a statement.



The new sedan will be unveiled later this year in India, and it will be a companion to the Octavia and Superb sedans, according to the company.



The new premium mid-size vehicle for the A0 sector has been named after Skoda Auto's early years.

Vaclav Laurin and Vaclav Klement successfully marketed their first, jointly developed bicycles under the Slavia moniker beginning in 1896, one year after the company's inception.

According to Skoda, the next Slavia will once again set out to define a new era in the Indian market.

"Skoda has a rich global legacy spanning more than 125 years. The Slavia name represents the beginning of a success story that has seen the automaker become one of the most renowned carmakers. Rich in tradition, the SLAVIA name will now once again mark the start of a new era for the Skoda brand, in the Indian market," Skoda India Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis noted.

He went on to say that the new mid-sized vehicle would have excellent build quality, dependability, and driving pleasure..

"We look forward to substantially growing our volumes in India and Slavia will play a key role in delivering this objective," Hollis said.

The Slavia is the Czech manufacturer's second new model built exclusively for the Indian market, following the Kushaq, which was introduced earlier this year.

Volkswagen Group has invested one billion euros in the development of four new vehicles as part of the INDIA 2.0 initiative (two Skoda and two Volkswagen models).

Despite the COVID-19 epidemic, the Kushaq has had a strong start, with over 10,000 reservations since its July opening.

The Kushaq and the new Slavia are projected to enhance the company's sales in India significantly, according to the automaker.

The country plays a key role in the Czech car maker's global growth plans, it added.

Live TV

#mute