Maruti, Hyundai, Mahindra, Tata offering huge discounts, offers this festive season – Check details

New Delhi: With the onset of the festive season, auto companies have come up with several attractive offers to woo the customers.

Major automakers like Maruti, Hyundai, Mahindra are offering huge cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate discounts to customers.

Here’s looking at some big offers by auto companies during this festive season.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts in Nexa and Arena range. All these discounts include a mix of pre booking, cash discount, exchange bonus and corporate discount.

Maruti Suzuki Arena is offering discounts on Alto, Celerio, Eko, S-presso, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga. Those looking to buy the Alto one can get a Rs 21,000 cash discount, Rs 15,000 exchange bonus, Rs 5,000 corporate discount while on the Celerio customers can avail Rs 28,000 cash discount, Rs 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs 5,000 corporate discount.

Maruti Eeco customers can avail Rs 13,000 cash discount, Rs 20,000 exchange bonus, Rs 5,000 corporate discount while on the S-Presso one can avail Rs 23,000 cash discount, Rs 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs 5,000 corporate discount.

On Wagon R and Swift one can get Rs 15,000 cash discount, Rs 20,000 exchange bonus, Rs 5,000 corporate discount, Rs 14,000 cash discount on the pair, Rs 25,000 exchange bonus, Rs 5,000 corporate discount respectively.

Vitara Brezza customers will get Rs 20,000 cash discount, Rs 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs 5,000 exchange bonus. On Ertiga there is a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. Apart from this, Maruti is also giving discounts of more than Rs 11,000 for government employees.

For Nexa customers, Maruti is offering discounts on Ignis, Baleno, S Cross Petrol, XL6 and Ciaz. ON Ignis, Maruti is giving discounts between Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 on all variants, Rs 10,000 to Rs 35,000 on Baleno, Rs 50,000, S Cross, Rs 35,00 on XL6 and Rs 45,000 on Ciaz.

Hyundai

South Korean company Hyundai is also offering big discounts on its range of vehicles. Those looking to buy Grand i10 Nios can get discounts upto Rs 25,000, upto Rs 30,000 on Aura, upto Rs 45,000 on Santro. Hyundi Elite i20 buyers can get a discount of Rs 75,000 while on Elantra, the company is offering discounts up to Rs 1,00,000.

Mahindra and Mahindra

Mahindra and Mahindra is also giving a huge discount on its cars. All discounts are being given in terms of exchange bonus, corporate discount, additional discount and accessories.

There is a discount of up to Rs 62,055 on the KUV100 NXT, up to Rs 45,000 on XUV300, up to Rs 41,000 on the Marazo, up to 60,000 on Scorpio, Rs 20,550 on Bolero and Rs 56,760 on XUV500. There is a massive cash discount up to Rs 2.2 lakh on Alturas and a total of Rs 3 lakh is being offered.

Honda

Honda is also offering huge discounts on Amaze, 5th Gen City, Jazz, WR-V and Civic. There is a discount of up to Rs 30,000 on 5th Gen City, up to Rs 40,000 on Jazz and WR-V, up to Rs 47,000 on Amaze and maximum discount of Rs 2,50,000 on Civic.

All these discounts are being given as Cash Discount, Extended Warranty, Honda Care Maintenance Program.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to Rs 65,000 on Harrier, Nexon, Tiago and Tigor. up to Rs 40,000 discount on Tata Harrier Dark Edition XZ and XZA and other variants are getting discounts up to Rs 65,000. You can save up to Rs 15,000 on the Tata Nexon diesel model. Tata Tiago hatchback and Tigor compact are being offered at a discount of Rs 25,000 and up to Rs 30,000 respectively.

Two Wheeler companies are also offering good discounts to customers.

TVS

TVS is offering festive discounts of up to Rs 4,000, Hero Moto up to Rs 10,000.

Honda

On the other hand, one can save up to Rs 11,000 on Honda bikes and scooters wjtbRetail Finance, Honda is also giving a 50% discount on the first 3 months EMI, customers can buy Honda bikes with a minimum 7.99% interest and can also buy new bikes on 100% finance. (Upto)

Yamaha

Yamaha's 125cc scooters can be purchased for a down-payment of Rs 999 in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, North-Eastern states, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal and in other states one can buy scooters on a minimum EMI of 5.99%.