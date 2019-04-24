Maruti launches new Alto 800 at starting price of Rs 2.93 lakh

New Delhi: India's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has launched a new version of its entry-level hatchback Alto 800 with enhanced safety features and design.

The New Alto now comes with BSVI compliant engine, nearly a year before the regulation being mandated, MSI said.

The new Alto 800 comes with new grille and sharp headlamps along with newly designed bumper and side fender. On the inside it comes with stylish dual tone interiors and seats, a new dashboard design flows to the new AC ducts.

The New Alto comes with a new infotainment system called Smart Play Dock. Customers can enjoy music on the Smart Play Dock with Bluetooth. The Smart Play Dock in the New Alto transforms customer’s phone into a touch interface to access calls, music, navigation and more. Customer can also experience keyless entry.

The New Alto now comes with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Brake Force Distribution System (EBD). Other standard safety features in the New Alto include Reverse Parking Sensor, Driver Airbag, Speed Alert System and Seat Belt Reminder for both driver and co-driver.

“With cumulative sales of over 3.7 million since launch in 2000, Alto has been a symbol of pride for Indian car users. Nearly 58% of Alto customers have chosen it as their first car purchase. The New Alto is India’s first BSVI compliant entry segment car with a powerful engine and high fuel efficiency of 22.05 km/l,” Mr. R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki said.