Maruti reports 17% increase in August sales at 1,24,624 units

New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday reported 17.1 percent increase in sales at 1,24,624 units in August.

“Maruti Suzuki India Limited posted total sales of 124,624 units in August 2020. This is a growth of 15.3 percent over July 2020 and a 17.1 percent over August 2019. Total sales include domestic sales of 115,325 units and 1,379 units for other OEMs,” MSI said in a statement.

In addition, the Company exported 7,920 units in August 2020, a drop of 15.3 percent over August 2019.

Sales of mini cars comprising Alto and WagonR stood at 19,709 units as compared to 10,123 units in the same month last year, up 94.7 percent.

Sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire rose 14.2 percent to 61,956 units as against 54,274 cars in August last year.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz sold 1,223 units as compared to 1,596 units earlier, down 23.4 percent.

Sales of utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, increased 13.5 percent to 21,030 units as compared to 18,522 units in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports in August were up down 15.3 percent at 7,920 units as against 9,352 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

“The Company remains committed to the health, safety and well-being of all members across the value chain. All production and sales continue to take place fully consistent with all safety requirements for employees and customers,” MSI said.