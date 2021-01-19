Maruti SUV hitting Indian markets next year, to rival Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos? Here’s what reports say

New Delhi: In the highly competitive SUV market, India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) is all set to launch its own Sports Utility Market, as per media reports.

A report in the LiveMint, said that Maruti Suzuki India would launch the global variant of Grand Vitara SUV in the Indian market which is highly dominated by the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Codenamed YFG, the global variant of Grant Vitara will likely go for production next year. It will be produced in Toyota’s Karnataka facility. The SUV is expected to house gasoline hybrid powertrain and be the first to be manufactured following Maruti and Toyota’s alliance in India. The upcoming SUV will also bear Maruti and Toyota’s brand name.

In March 2018, Toyota and Suzuki concluded a basic agreement for supplying hybrid and other vehicles to each other in the Indian market. As per the agreement, Suzuki were to supply premium hatchback Baleno and Vitara Brezza to Toyota, while Toyota had to provide Corolla sedan to Suzuki. Toyota and Suzuki had executed a memorandum of understanding on February 6, 2017 to begin concrete examination towards realisation of business partnership in areas including environmental technologies, safety technologies, information technologies, and mutual supply of products and components.

In pursuance to the same, in March 2020, MSI board approved the supply of a product derivative of Baleno to Toyota Kirloskar, which currently sells the product as Glanza.