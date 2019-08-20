Maruti Suzuki offers five-year warranty on its diesel cars

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday announced a five year, 1 lakh kilometre warranty on its diesel cars.

The offer is valid on the diesel variants of Dzire, S-Cross, Swift and Vitara Brezza and will be available to new-car buyers at no additional cost. "Dzire, S-Cross, Swift and Vitara Brezza are our flagship products. As a small gesture of our gratitude to the admirers and prospective buyers, we are offering a free 5-year, 1-lakh km warranty on the entire diesel line up of these models to ensure a worry-free ownership experience, said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India.

Maruti has 2.9 million customers of its diesel cars in the country but the fuel option in recent years has seen quite a decline. With Bharat Stage (BS) VI emission standards ready to kick in from 2020, the demand for diesel has seen a further dip. And then there is the overall slowdown in the auto industry - the worst in India in two decades. All of these factors have led to poor sales figures for almost every car company and a stocks piling up at dealerships. While car companies hope that the upcoming festive season brings in some cheer for them, industry experts are not too optimistic of even discounts and offers changing the dim outlook.