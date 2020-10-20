Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition launched in India --Price, features and more

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India has launched the Swift Limited edition which in a stylish, bolder and dynamic avatar.

In order to establish a distinct road presence, the Swift Limited Edition follows an all-black dominance theme which adds a new level of boldness to Swift’s already sporty credentials.

The Swift Limited Edition is accentuated with accessories like the Gloss Black Body Kit, Aerodynamic Spoiler, Body Side Moulding, Door Visor, All-Black Garnish on Grill, Tail Lamp and Fog Lamp and much more. In the interior, to complement the sporty round dials and the flat bottom steering wheel are the Sporty Seat Covers. All this makes the fun to drive Swift even more eye-catching.

Swift Limited-Edition which is available across all variants. The spirited Swift Limited-Edition is available at an additional cost of just Rs 24,990 across all Maruti dealerships.

“Maruti Suzuki Swift has been a preferred choice amongst the youth for over a decade now for being a sporty, stylish and fun to drive car. Since launch, with its disruptive looks and peppy performance, Swift has been one of the best performers in our portfolio and helped us strengthen leadership in the premium hatchback segment. Over the 3 generations Swift has evolved in features, looks and technology, often defining the changes in aspiration and preferences of Indian car customers. Today, we are happy to announce the launch of the bolder and sportier Swift Limited Edition to add a boost of excitement amidst such unprecedented times. For all Swift enthusiasts and fans this Limited Edition offers a new way to reflect their personality in a stylish, sporty and young way,” Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said.