Maruti Suzuki to launch new car cheaper than Alto? Check expected price and other features

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki is reportedly expected to launch a car in the Indian market at prices cheaper than its current most affordable car, Alto. The Indian carmaker is planning to launch the upcoming car at around Rs 4 lakh.

The car could be a replacement for Alto or a newer version of the car. Maruti Suzuki might launch the car as a replacement to Alto, as the latter is now out of date.

The upcoming car could offer better features than Maruti Alto, especially in the AC variants of the vehicle. The car manufacturer is expected to announce the launch soon. Currently, Maruti is retailing the Alto car’s top model at Rs 4,16,100 (ex-showroom price, Noida).

However, there are chances that Maruti Suzuki may launch the new car as Alto’s new version, as Maruti is shifting every vehicle on the Heartect platform. In such a situation, Maruti's new Alto built on the S-presso platform will be shifted to the Heartect platform.

It is likely that this vehicle will sport a 1000cc engine, along with features such as power windows in the top variant. At the same time, a digital instrument cluster can also be seen in the car. The upcoming car may also come with Android Auto and Apple Car Play connection, so that you use navigation, calling, among other features.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki was recently seen testing the electric version of one of its best selling cars, WagonR. The electric version of WagonR is a test mule, as the car was found sporting a Toyota logo present in its front and wheel caps.

