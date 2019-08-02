close

maruti

Maruti Suzuki's July sales down 33.5%

Maruti Suzuki&#039;s July sales down 33.5%

New Delhi: Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday reported a decline of 33.5 per cent in its total sales, including exports for July.

According to Maruti Suzuki India, a total of 109,264 units were sold last month, compared to the off-take of 164,369 units recorded during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

The company's domestic sales (domestic and OEMs) decreased by 35.1 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to 100,006 units in July.

Although, the total domestic passenger vehicle sales was lower by 36.7 per cent to 96,478 units on a YoY basis, the company's sales of light commercial vehicles in the country inched up 0.5 per cent to 1,732 units.

The automobile major's exports declined by 9.4 per cent in July to 9,258 units from 10,219 units which were shipped out during the corresponding month of the last fiscal.

