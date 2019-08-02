close

Maruti XL6

Maruti XL6 MPV to be launched in India on August 21: Features, price and more

Maruti XL6 will reportedly be an Ertiga crossover and will be powered by a K15B 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 104PS power and 138Nm torque.

Maruti XL6 MPV to be launched in India on August 21: Features, price and more

New Delhi: India's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday released the first sketch of the all new XL6.

The premium SUV will debut in India on August 21.

The sketch showcases the sporty premium design, reflecting the aspirations of urban individuals who desire a lifestyle vehicle which delivers high on functionality as well, MSI said.

“Building on the NEXA values of pampering, global, innovative and excitement, the XL6 is bound to appeal customers who are looking to buy a premium 3-row vehicle” it added.

As per media reports the all new XL6 will be an Ertiga crossover and will be powered by a K15B 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 104PS power and 138Nm torque.

Reports also say XL6 may be mated to a five-speed manual transmission. On the price front the MPV may place it under Rs 7 lakh for the lowest variant and Rs 11.20 lakh for the top end.

Shashank  Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited  said, “Maruti Suzuki is ready to roll out the next level of excitement with the XL6, a  premium MPV, at  NEXA showrooms across  the  country”.

“Apart from the space and functionality that the customers desire for, the all new XL6 offers  a  blend of sporty design and premium interiors, which will help it in establishing its niche in the MPV segment,” he added.

