Mercedes AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupe launched in India, price starts at Rs 75 lakh

New Delhi: Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Thursday launched the new AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupé.

The AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupé comes at starting price of Rs 75 lakh (ex-showroom, all India).

The two-door Coupé is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 biturbo engine, producing 287kW of power and 520 Nm of torque, which accelerates the vehicle from standstill to 100 km/h in a mere 4.7 seconds.

It comes with AMG speedshift 9-speed transmission with shortened shift times, 2-stage AMG speed-sensitive steering with AMG specific tuning, AMG dynamic select drive programs, AMG ride control suspension, AMG exhaust system and AMG specific interiors.

“We are glad to introduce this model, especially for the young driving enthusiasts in India as it further cements the Mercedes-AMG brand promise of Driving Performance,” Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said.

The interiors of the Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupé has been significantly enhanced with all new generation of AMG steering wheels with optimum ergonomics for sporty driving manoeuvres along with new generation telematics NTG 5.5 with 10.25-inch high resolution media display screen and Audio 20 system with navigation.

The 64 color ambient lighting along with advance sound system stunningly accentuates the interiors of the new Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupé.

The vehicle also offers Smartphone Integration, which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The new Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupé comes with stylish Multibeam LED headlamps with adaptive high beam assist plus, red color seat belts, 18-inch AMG 5-spoke light-alloy wheels and Panoramic sunroof.

For safety and asssistance systems the vehicle has active bonnet for pedestrian protection, pre-safe system, adaptive brake lights, red seat belts, driver kneebag, active parking assist.