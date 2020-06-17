Mercedes-Benz GLS 2020 launched in India at Rs 99.90 lakh

New Delhi: Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz launched the GLS 2020 in India on Wednesday.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLS 400 d 4MATIC and GLS 450 4MATIC are both priced at Rs 99.90 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, India, except Kerala), the company said in a statement.

The interiors of the new GLS combine the comfort of a Mercedes-Benz luxury saloon with progressive detailing of an SUV. The new GLS has a considerably longer wheelbase over its predecessor (3135 mm, an increase of 60 mm), offering more space (87 mm), especially in the second seat row, which can furthermore be adjusted fore and aft, it added.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC comes with a six-cylinder in-line engine electrified with 48-volt technology and integrated starter-generator (ISG). Its performance data: 270 kW (367 hp) and 500 Nm of torque, with a further 250 Nm of torque and 16 kW/22 hp available.

As safety feature, the vehicles have Active Park Assist with 360 degree surround view camera, Blind Spot-Assist & Active Brake Assist and 9 Airbags.

The interior boasts of 64 color ambient lighting, high-gloss anthracite lime wood trim, all new Multifunction sports steering wheel in Nappa leather, THERMOTRONIC 5-zone automatic climate control, rear Comfort Package Plus with extended center console and luxury head restraints, front passenger seat operation from the rear, electrically adjustable second seat row, AIRMATIC Level control for unloading heavy luggage and EASY-PACK tailgate and luggage cover.