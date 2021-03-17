Mercedes E 200, E 220 d, E 350 d luxury sedans with tech-laden features launched in India

New Delhi: Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has bolstered its strong presence in the luxury saloon segment with the launch of the new E-Class with comprehensive changes on exterior styling and design, significant interior updates.

Competitive service packages starts from Rs. 67,800 for 2 years. Standard warranty for the new E-Class is a segment best 3 years. The Mercedes E 200 has been priced at Rs 63.6 lakh, E 220d at Rs 64.8 lakh and the E 350 d AMG Line at Rs 80.9 lakh.

The Mercedes E-Class boasts of the ‘most spacious’ rear cabin in the segment owing to its long wheelbase, and together with its dynamic driving elements and latest enhancements, make the saloon unmatched in its segment.

The E-Class is launched in three variants E 200, E 220 d and E 350 d. For the first time, Mercedes-Benz has introduced an India specific sporty AMG exterior line in the E-Class (E 350 d).

The new model features an-all new front fascia with new headlamps, new grille design, new bumpers, new split tail lamps.

E 350 d is extremely sporty with the new AMG Line, diamond grill and AMG alloys. The interiors enriched with refreshed appointments, new generation steering wheel, latest telematics including NTG6 MBUX head unit with touchscreen.

The intuitive, touch-sensitive controls of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) offers host of features. The digital cockpit's dual 12.3-inch displays include a central touchscreen

The E-Class is tech-laden featuring 2021 'Mercedes me connect’ with Alexa, Google Home integration and Parking location POIs on navigation system. The E-Class intelligently blends driving performance with unmatched luxury and comfort while boasting the ‘most spacious’ rear cabin in the segment

Live TV

#mute