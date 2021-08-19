MG Astor SUV unveiled, to get Autonomous Level 2, personal AI assistant

New Delhi: MG Motor India has uveiled its upcoming mid-size SUV – Astor. The MG Astor SUV will feature industry-first personal AI assistant and first-in-segment Autonomous Level 2 technology, the company said.

“MG is working on emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enable the development and application of services and subscriptions to support the ‘on-demand in-car’ needs of the customers. Astor is the first car to get a personal AI assistant in the company’s global portfolio,” MG Motors India said. (Also read: Maruti's 4 best-selling cars launching soon in a new avatar –Details here)

The personal AI assistant is designed by the acclaimed American firm ‘Star Design’. It depicts human-like emotions & voices and can give detailed information on every topic through Wikipedia. It will engage with people in the car and is powered by i-Smart Hub. It is a platform on which the partnerships, services, and subscriptions of CAAP will reside. It will allow customers to personalize their set of services. (Also read: Honda Amaze 2021 with 1.2L i-VTEC petrol, 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine launched in India)

Astor gets an all-new Bold Celestial Grille that is inspired by cosmic lines and forms which adds dynamism to the front of the car. The radial pattern concentrates the epicentre of the entire front face. The tungsten steel electroplated material forms a distinct appearance like the sun. The contrast of light and dark further highlights the three-dimensional effect of each flashing cell.

The British automaker also revealed the unique ‘Dual Tone Sangria Red’ interior of Astor, which is one of the three interior themes, signifying state-of-the-art craftsmanship.

The Autonomous Level 2 MG Astor is powered by mid-range radars and a multi-purpose camera that can realize a series of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). These include Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Departure Prevention, Intelligent Headlamp Control (IHC), Rear Drive Assist (RDA) and Speed Assist System amongst others. These functions can significantly improve driving safety and comfort, and they have been further optimized for Indian traffic conditions.